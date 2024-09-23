 Coaching Centre Deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta, Coordinator Deshpal Singh Get Interim Bail By Delhi HC
A Delhi court has granted interim bail to Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh of Rau's IAS Study Circle until December 7, 2024, following the July deaths of three civil service candidates in a flooded basement.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Rau's IAS Study Circle building, New Delhi | File Image

New Delhi: Abhishek Gupta, the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle, and Deshpal Singh, its coordinator, were granted interim bail by a Delhi court on Monday until December 7, 2024. The case concerns the July deaths of three civil service candidates in the center's flooded basement.

The bodies of the three students who passed away—Shreya Yadav, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni, 25, of Telangana; and Nevin Delvin, 24, of Ernakulam, Kerala—were discovered in the coaching centers' basements following a period of severe rain during a rescue operation.

The case reached the courts as allegations surfaced against Gupta and Singh regarding negligence in ensuring the safety of their students. In a recent hearing, Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna presided over the bail application. The judge granted interim bail on the condition that both Gupta and Singh would each provide a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, along with two sureties of the same amount.

As per the terms of the leasing agreement for the premises, the accused, being the lessee and CEO of the institute alone, would be responsible for any loss claim and damages to any person or material. The judge further ordered Gupta to deposit Rs 2.5 crore with Red Cross Society by November 30.
The judge observed that Rau's IAS Study Circle was run by Gupta and Singh, who held the positions of CEO and coordinator, respectively.

