National Consumer Helpline Aids Students in Securing Rs. 1 Crore Refund from Coaching Centers for Unfulfilled Promises

The government has announced that the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has made it possible for students and hopefuls to receive a refund of Rs. 1 crore in enrollment fees for different competitive tests, including UPSC Civil Services and IIT entrance, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Many students across the country complained about coaching centers that promised a lot but did not deliver. The Consumer Affairs Ministry stepped in to help these students get their money back before they had to go to court. The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) started a special campaign to solve these problems after hearing from many students about unfair treatment by coaching centers.

In 2023–2024, NCH received 16,276 student grievances, an increase from 5,351 in 2022–2023 and 4,815 in 2021–2022. 6,980 students have come to NCH in 2024 alone seeking prompt resolution of their complaints at the pre-litigation stage. "This action reaffirms our commitment to ensure that coaching institutions adhere to fair practices and honour the rights of consumers," Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told PTI.

Students complained about many issues, like coaching centers not keeping their promises, poor quality teaching, poor infrastructure, and last-minute course cancellations.

According to PTI, an official statement highlighted that the NCH launched a mission-mode campaign to address these problems after receiving multiple complaints about coaching centers' unfair practices, including their unwillingness to reimburse enrollment fees.

The ministry showcased several success stories, such as a student from Bengaluru who obtained a refund of Rs. 3.5 lakh and a student from Gujarat who, thanks to NCH involvement, received a refund of Rs. 8.36 lakh.

By using the website www.consumerhelpline.gov.in or the toll-free number 1915, students can file their complaints.

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has penalised multiple coaching centers in response to deceptive advertising and unfair business practices in the coaching industry.

(With Inputs From PTI)