 Shocking Video: NEET Coaching Centre Owner Thrashes Students For Sleeping In Class, Hurls Shoes At Female Student In Tamil Nadu
It is also important to note that the incident took place more than a month ago but only came to light recently when the CCTV footage of the attack went popular on social media.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
The state human rights commission took suo moto of the case | PTI

In a shocking incident, police has registered a complaint against the owner of a NEET coaching centre in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu for beating students with a stick and hurling shoes at a female student.

The reason behind his rage is even more bizarre - the accused, Jalal Ahmad thrashed students for sleeping during the early morning classes and hurled shoes at the female student after she kept it at a location different from the designated ones, reported Times of India. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera.

The state human rights commission took suo moto of the case and one of its member also went to the coaching centre and conducted an investigation during which he saw the students' wounds.

A complaint was then filed by the teachers and students in the police station in Melapalayam, as per TOI.

The report further mentioned that Ahmad was usually strict with the students because the parents paid him a large amount of money for the training. The administration also clarified that it was not Ahmad's intention to hurt the female student by hurling the shoes.

The police are now investigating the case while Ahmad remains at large, reported TOI.

