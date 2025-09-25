 CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Receive IIT Kanpur's Prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award 2025 On November 2
In a formal communication, IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal informed Kumar of the honour, describing it as recognition of his "exceptional merit" and "exemplary professional accomplishments." Kumar, who graduated in civil engineering from IIT Kanpur in the 1980s, currently heads the Election Commission of India.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has been chosen for the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) 2025 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the institute’s highest recognition for its alumni.

In a formal communication, IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal informed Kumar of the honour, describing it as recognition of his “exceptional merit” and “exemplary professional accomplishments.” Kumar, who graduated in civil engineering from IIT Kanpur in the 1980s, currently heads the Election Commission of India.

“Please accept my heartiest congratulations on being chosen for the Distinguished Alumni Award 2025. We feel proud of your achievements and are confident that you will continue to excel in all the endeavours you will undertake in the future too,” the letter further read.

About The Award Ceremony

The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025, coinciding with the 66th Foundation Day celebrations of IIT Kanpur. Kumar and his family have been invited to the campus to receive the honour in person.

Prof. Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources and Alumni, has been designated as the coordinator for the event and will share the detailed programme schedule with the CEC.

Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, took over as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner of India in February 2024.

Over the years, he has held several key assignments, including as Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, and has been instrumental in electoral reforms and administrative innovations.

The conferment of the DAA 2025 adds to Kumar’s distinguished career in public service, placing him among the select alumni who have brought laurels to IIT Kanpur.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

