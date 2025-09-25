Bihar Elections 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Insulting Dalit Community, Criticises Use Of 'Chori-Ch***ri' Term | VIDEO | PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday, September 25, shared a video of an interview featuring Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor, in which Kishor can be heard using the term “chori-chamari,” widely regarded as derogatory towards a specific community.

Malviya criticised Kishor and his party for what he described as public denigration of the Dalit community, raising concerns about Bihar’s development being hindered by caste-based politics.

Have a look at his post here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's what Prashant Kishor said:

In the interview, Kishor said in Hindi, “Paper-document ke saath bolte hain, aise thodi bolte hain. To intezaar karein. Ye 100 crore se humko daraane ke koshish kar rahe ho. Aisa ek neta BJP ka bola ki inko jail bhejwa ke dam lenge. Tum saat janam loge to humko jail nahi bhejwa sakte ho. Hum log koi chori-chamari karne wale log hain? Bihar ke liye lad rahe hain, is dharti ke liye lad rahe hain. Ye ankaar hai ya aatmavishwas hai? Ankaar nahi hai. Jimmedari hai. (We speak with proof. So wait. You are trying to scare us with a hundred crores. A BJP leader said that he will not rest until he sends me to jail. Even if you takeyour seven lives, you cannot send me to jail. We are not thieves. We are fighting for Bihar, we are fighting for this land. Is this an affirmation or confidence? It is not an affirmation. It is a responsibility)".

Malviya captioned his post, “Are we going to engage in theft and deceit? Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraj is openly insulting the Chamar community from a public platform. Why such hatred towards the Dalit community? Can Bihar's development happen by demeaning an entire community? Even during the RJD's jungle raj, the Dalit community faced continuous atrocities."

"We cannot push Bihar back into that horrific era of casteist politics. Congress, RJD, and Jan Suraj are all cut from the same cloth, and if they come to power, a large section of society will once again be forced to live with humiliation," he added.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly elections, expected in November this year, draw near, with both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the opposition INDIA bloc are ramping up their campaigns.

Internal disagreements and disputes over seat-sharing have added to the intensity of the political battle. A significant point of contention has been the Election Commission’s recent revision of the electoral rolls. The Congress-RJD-led alliance has accused the BJP of trying to disenfranchise voters, a claim that the Election Commission has denied.

The election dynamics are also shaped by changing voter loyalties, particularly among OBCs and Dalits, alongside questions over Nitish Kumar’s continuing popularity. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is seeking to rally support by focusing on issues such as caste-based reservation and alleged electoral irregularities.