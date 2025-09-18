'Software-Driven Fraud' To Deletion Of Over 6,000 Votes In Karnataka's Aland: Rahul Gandhi's 10 Explosive Charges Against ECI | X/Altered by FPJ

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a press conference on Thursday, September 18, launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India, alleging large-scale voter deletion across states using "software-based fraud".

Gandhi claimed that the operation disproportionately targeted opposition voters and accused and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting what he called the "destroyers of democracy".

At the media briefing, the Congress leader laid out what he described as irrefutable evidence and announced that a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations would follow soon.

Here are ten key charges levelled by Gandhi against the EC:

1. CID Sent 18 Letters, EC Gave No Answers

In the conference, Gandhi claimed that Karnataka’s CID had sent 18 letters to the EC over 18 months seeking technical data like destination IPs, OTP trails and device ports. He alleged that the EC refused to share the data, which would reveal where the deletion operation was being run.

2. Fake Deletion Forms in 14 Minutes

Gandhi cited the case of an individual named 'Suryakant', whose identity was allegedly used to submit 12 fake deletion forms within 14 minutes. He also claimed that a form attributed to ‘Babita Chaudhary’ was fraudulently linked to him.

3. Software Used for Centralised Voter Deletion

He further alleged that voter deletions were being carried out through a "centralised software system". According to Gandhi, an automated program was used to pick the first name from every booth and delete votes, with mobile numbers from outside the state linked to the fake applications.

4. Dalits, Tribals, Minorities and OBCs Targeted

The Congress leader accused the system of deliberately singling out Dalits, Tribals, minorities and OBCs, which are voter groups claimed to be known for supporting the Opposition. He said this was part of a systematic effort to weaken democratic representation.

5. 6,018 Votes Deleted in Aland by 'Accident'

In Karnataka’s Aland constituency, Gandhi said 6,018 names were found to be deleted. The fraud surfaced only because a booth-level officer noticed that her own uncle’s name had vanished from the electoral roll.

6. 'Vote Chori' Focused on Congress-Leading Booths

Gandhi showed what he called proof of vote theft from booths where Congress had been leading. He said fake logins such as one under the name ‘Godabai’ were used to attempt multiple deletions.

7. CEC Protecting Those 'Murdering Democracy'

He accused CEC Kumar of actively shielding those responsible for undermining democracy, saying, "The poll body is defending the murderers of democracy."

8. Called Poll Body 'Destroyer of Democracy'

During the briefing, Gandhi directly labelled the Election Commission as the "destroyer of democracy" for allegedly turning a blind eye to mass deletions and fraud.

9. Commitment to '100% Truth and Proof'

He assured the press that every claim made during the press conference was backed by verifiable evidence. "I will speak only with 100% truth and proof," he said, reaffirming his commitment to constitutional values.

10. Reiterated Warning of 'Hydrogen Bomb'

Gandhi reiterated his earlier warning of a "hydrogen bomb" of disclosures, saying the scale of the revelations would be so severe that "the Prime Minister will not be able to show his face to the country" afterwards.

Gandhi’s press conference comes weeks after he alleged that over one lakh votes had been stolen in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura segment in the 2024 polls.