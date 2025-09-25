CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026 Released: Check Full Timetable, Important Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Tentative Datesheet 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Tentative Datesheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the provisional timetable of the Class 12th board examination 2026. Students and their parents can check and download the tentative datesheet from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

According to the timetable, class 12th main board exam will start from February 17th 2026, to April 9, 2026. Exams for both courses typically take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, although for certain subjects, they may be scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12th main board examination schedule

Tuesday, 17th February 2026

Subject Codes: 045, 066, 825, 826

Subjects: Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi)

Wednesday, 18th February 2026

Subject Code: 048

Subject: Physical Education

Thursday, 19th February 2026

Subject Codes: 046, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 816, 823

Subjects: Engineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam – Dance, Kuchipudi – Dance, Odissi – Dance, Manipuri – Dance, Kathakali – Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting

Friday, 20th February 2026

Subject Code: 042

Subject: Physics

Saturday, 21st February 2026

Subject Codes: 054, 833

Subjects: Business Studies, Business Administration

Monday, 23rd February 2026

Subject Code: 037

Subject: Psychology

Tuesday, 24th February 2026

Subject Code: 837

Subject: Fashion Studies

Wednesday, 25th February 2026

Subject Codes: 804, 817

Subjects: Automotive, Typography & Computer Application

Thursday, 26th February 2026

Subject Code: 029

Subject: Geography

Friday, 27th February 2026

Subject Codes: 049, 050, 051, 052

Subjects: Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art (Commercial Art)

Saturday, 28th February 2026

Subject Code: 043

Subject: Chemistry

Monday, 2nd March 2026

Subject Codes: 003, 022, 031, 032, 033, 056, 303, 810, 814, 818, 819

Subjects: Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Percussion – Mridangam), Kathak – Dance, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology

Tuesday, 3rd March 2026

Subject Code: 074

Subject: Legal Studies

Thursday, 5th March 2026

Subject Codes: 835, 848

Subjects: Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation

Friday, 6th March 2026

Subject Codes: 035, 036, 813, 830, 847

Subjects: Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Health Care, Design, Electronics & Hardware

Saturday, 7th March 2026

Subject Code: 841

Subject: Yoga

Monday, 9th March 2026

Subject Codes: 041, 241

Subjects: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

Tuesday, 10th March 2026

Subject Codes: 809, 824, 836, 842

Subjects: Food Production, Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education

Wednesday, 11th March 2026

Subject Code: 034

Subject: Hindustani Music (Vocal)

Thursday, 12th March 2026

Subject Codes: 001, 301

Subjects: English Elective, English Core

Friday, 13th March 2026

Subject Codes: 806, 827

Subjects: Tourism, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration

Saturday, 14th March 2026

Subject Code: 064

Subject: Home Science

Monday, 16th March 2026

Subject Codes: 002, 302

Subjects: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

Tuesday, 17th March 2026

Subject Codes: 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 114, 115, 116, 117, 120, 121, 123, 124, 125, 126, 189, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198

Subjects: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu (Telangana), Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo

Wednesday, 18th March 2026

Subject Code: 030

Subject: Economics

Thursday, 19th March 2026

Subject Code: 845

Subject: Physical Activity Trainer

Friday, 20th March 2026

Subject Code: 812

Subject: Marketing

Monday, 23rd March 2026

Subject Code: 028

Subject: Political Science

Tuesday, 24th March 2026

Subject Codes: 807, 843

Subjects: Beauty & Wellness, Artificial Intelligence

Wednesday, 25th March 2026

Subject Codes: 065, 083, 802

Subjects: Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology

Thursday, 27th March 2026

Subject Code: 044

Subject: Biology

Saturday, 28th March 2026

Subject Code: 055

Subject: Accountancy

Monday, 30th March 2026

Subject Code: 027

Subject: History

Wednesday, 1st April 2026

Subject Codes: 805, 808, 828, 831

Subjects: Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship

Thursday, 2nd April 2026

Subject Codes: 076, 834

Subjects: National Cadet Corps (NCC), Food Nutrition & Dietetics

Saturday, 4th April 2026

Subject Code: 039

Subject: Sociology

Monday, 6th April 2026

Subject Codes: 073, 188, 191, 811, 820

Subjects: Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology

Tuesday, 7th April 2026

Subject Code: 803

Subject: Web Application

Wednesday, 8th April 2026

Subject Codes: 118, 801, 822, 829

Subjects: French, Retail, Taxation, Textile Design

Thursday, 9th April 2026

Subject Codes: 322, 821, 844

Subjects: Sanskrit Core, Multi-Media, Data Science

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Tentative Datesheet 2026: Important details

According to the CBSE's official notification, nearly 45 lakh students are expected to participate in 204 disciplines across India and 26 countries abroad. Along with the written tests, practicals, assessments, and post-result activities will be carried out to ensure that results are announced on time.

According to the rules, the review of answer scripts will begin about 10 days after each subject's exam and is expected to be completed within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam takes place on February 20, 2026, the evaluation period will start on March 3 and finish on March 15.

Why has CBSE released the tentative schedule for the Class 12th Board Exam 2026?

Numerous advantages are anticipated from this initiative, including the ability to assist students in creating organised study plans to improve their performance, the ability for schools to coordinate their academic and administrative tasks, including assigning teachers to exam and evaluation responsibilities, and the ability for teachers to more clearly plan their own schedules, including vacation time.