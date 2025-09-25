CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026 Released: Check Full Timetable, Important Details Here

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Tentative Datesheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the provisional timetable of the Class 12th board examination 2026. Students and their parents can check and download the tentative datesheet from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
According to the timetable, class 12th main board exam will start from February 17th 2026, to April 9, 2026. Exams for both courses typically take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, although for certain subjects, they may be scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
CBSE Class 12th main board examination schedule
Tuesday, 17th February 2026
Subject Codes: 045, 066, 825, 826
Subjects: Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi)
Wednesday, 18th February 2026
Subject Code: 048
Subject: Physical Education
Thursday, 19th February 2026
Subject Codes: 046, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 816, 823
Subjects: Engineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam – Dance, Kuchipudi – Dance, Odissi – Dance, Manipuri – Dance, Kathakali – Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
Friday, 20th February 2026
Subject Code: 042
Subject: Physics
Saturday, 21st February 2026
Subject Codes: 054, 833
Subjects: Business Studies, Business Administration
Monday, 23rd February 2026
Subject Code: 037
Subject: Psychology
Tuesday, 24th February 2026
Subject Code: 837
Subject: Fashion Studies
Wednesday, 25th February 2026
Subject Codes: 804, 817
Subjects: Automotive, Typography & Computer Application
Thursday, 26th February 2026
Subject Code: 029
Subject: Geography
Friday, 27th February 2026
Subject Codes: 049, 050, 051, 052
Subjects: Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art (Commercial Art)
Saturday, 28th February 2026
Subject Code: 043
Subject: Chemistry
Monday, 2nd March 2026
Subject Codes: 003, 022, 031, 032, 033, 056, 303, 810, 814, 818, 819
Subjects: Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Percussion – Mridangam), Kathak – Dance, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology
Tuesday, 3rd March 2026
Subject Code: 074
Subject: Legal Studies
Thursday, 5th March 2026
Subject Codes: 835, 848
Subjects: Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation
Friday, 6th March 2026
Subject Codes: 035, 036, 813, 830, 847
Subjects: Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Health Care, Design, Electronics & Hardware
Saturday, 7th March 2026
Subject Code: 841
Subject: Yoga
Monday, 9th March 2026
Subject Codes: 041, 241
Subjects: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
Tuesday, 10th March 2026
Subject Codes: 809, 824, 836, 842
Subjects: Food Production, Office Procedures & Practices, Library & Information Science, Early Childhood Care & Education
Wednesday, 11th March 2026
Subject Code: 034
Subject: Hindustani Music (Vocal)
Thursday, 12th March 2026
Subject Codes: 001, 301
Subjects: English Elective, English Core
Friday, 13th March 2026
Subject Codes: 806, 827
Subjects: Tourism, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
Saturday, 14th March 2026
Subject Code: 064
Subject: Home Science
Monday, 16th March 2026
Subject Codes: 002, 302
Subjects: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
Tuesday, 17th March 2026
Subject Codes: 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 114, 115, 116, 117, 120, 121, 123, 124, 125, 126, 189, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198
Subjects: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu (Telangana), Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo
Wednesday, 18th March 2026
Subject Code: 030
Subject: Economics
Thursday, 19th March 2026
Subject Code: 845
Subject: Physical Activity Trainer
Friday, 20th March 2026
Subject Code: 812
Subject: Marketing
Monday, 23rd March 2026
Subject Code: 028
Subject: Political Science
Tuesday, 24th March 2026
Subject Codes: 807, 843
Subjects: Beauty & Wellness, Artificial Intelligence
Wednesday, 25th March 2026
Subject Codes: 065, 083, 802
Subjects: Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology
Thursday, 27th March 2026
Subject Code: 044
Subject: Biology
Saturday, 28th March 2026
Subject Code: 055
Subject: Accountancy
Monday, 30th March 2026
Subject Code: 027
Subject: History
Wednesday, 1st April 2026
Subject Codes: 805, 808, 828, 831
Subjects: Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
Thursday, 2nd April 2026
Subject Codes: 076, 834
Subjects: National Cadet Corps (NCC), Food Nutrition & Dietetics
Saturday, 4th April 2026
Subject Code: 039
Subject: Sociology
Monday, 6th April 2026
Subject Codes: 073, 188, 191, 811, 820
Subjects: Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology
Tuesday, 7th April 2026
Subject Code: 803
Subject: Web Application
Wednesday, 8th April 2026
Subject Codes: 118, 801, 822, 829
Subjects: French, Retail, Taxation, Textile Design
Thursday, 9th April 2026
Subject Codes: 322, 821, 844
Subjects: Sanskrit Core, Multi-Media, Data Science
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Tentative Datesheet 2026: Important details
According to the CBSE's official notification, nearly 45 lakh students are expected to participate in 204 disciplines across India and 26 countries abroad. Along with the written tests, practicals, assessments, and post-result activities will be carried out to ensure that results are announced on time.
According to the rules, the review of answer scripts will begin about 10 days after each subject's exam and is expected to be completed within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam takes place on February 20, 2026, the evaluation period will start on March 3 and finish on March 15.
Why has CBSE released the tentative schedule for the Class 12th Board Exam 2026?
Numerous advantages are anticipated from this initiative, including the ability to assist students in creating organised study plans to improve their performance, the ability for schools to coordinate their academic and administrative tasks, including assigning teachers to exam and evaluation responsibilities, and the ability for teachers to more clearly plan their own schedules, including vacation time.