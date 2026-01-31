TN TET Result 2025 Declared At trb.tn.gov.in; Paper I & II PDFs Out | File Pic (Representative Image)

TN TET Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has issued the TN TET Result 2025 on its official website, trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates who took the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test can now use their roll numbers to get the result PDF and view their grades and qualifying status. The TNTET Paper I and Paper II scorecards, which were administered on November 15 and November 16, 2025, respectively, are now accessible online.

The official notification states that the final answer key was used to evaluate the answer sheets. The final answer key and all of the applicants' scores from the TNTET 2025 exam have been made public. The status of each roll number as "Qualified" or "Not Qualified" is explicitly stated in the result PDF.

TN TET Result 2025: Steps to check and download the result

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and get their TNTET 2025 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click the "Release of results – Teachers Eligibility Test – TNTET Paper I & II" link.

Step 3: Choose the option to view the examination results for the relevant paper

Step 4: The screen will display the TNTET 2025 result PDF.

Step 5: Search for the outcome using the roll number, then download the PDF for your records.

TN TET Result 2025: Details mentioned on result pdf

The PDF contains the qualifying status of candidates.

Results are based on the final evaluation of OMR answer sheets.

Candidates are listed using roll number / application number (no names mentioned).

The PDF indicates whether a candidate has qualified for the next stage of the process.

No individual scorecards or marks are included in the result PDF.

TN TET Result 2025: Qualifying marks

General category: Minimum 90 marks (60 per cent)

BC / BCM / MBC / DNC categories: Minimum 75 marks (55 per cent)

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Minimum 75 marks (55 per cent)

SC / SC(A) / ST categories: Minimum 60 marks (40 per cent)

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has clarified that candidates must secure the prescribed percentage of marks as per their category to qualify in the eligibility test.

Candidates will be deemed qualified and given a TNTET eligibility certificate if they receive the required minimum qualifying scores. According to the most recent information, eligibility certificates will start to be issued on February 2.