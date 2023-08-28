CBSE CTET Answer key Soon At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Check Result

CBSE CTET Answer key Soon | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release provisional answer key of CTET paper 1 and paper 2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. As per CBSE, CTET results are expected by September-end. Ahead of results, the provisional key will be issued. A window will be given to raise objections to the preliminary answer key after which the final key and results will be prepared.

The exam was held on August 20 in which over 29 lakh candidates were registered. The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent. Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).

The records of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test are preserved only up to Two months from the date of declaration of the result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per the weeding-out rules of the Board.

80% attendance recorded in CTET exam:

Steps to download CTET answer key 2023:

Go to ctet.nic.in.

Open the provisional answer key download link.

If required, login.

Check the key and save a copy for later use.