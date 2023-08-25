CTET 2023 Answer key To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Raise Objection

CTET 2023 Answer key | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the CTET 2023 answer key. Those candidates who appeared in the CTET 2023 exam can soon check the CTET answer key on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The Central board will upload the response sheets of candidates who appeared in CTET 2023 exam.

The CBSE conducted the CTET 2023 exam on August 20 in two shifts.

Paper 1 was held for candidates applying for teachers in Classes 1 to 5, was held in the morning shift.

Paper 2 was held for teacher posts from Classes 6 to 8, was held in the evening shift.

The candidates will have the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key. They will have to pay Rs 1,000 per question challenged.

The CBSE will then send the challenged questions to subject experts for the review process. The final answer key will then be released.

Steps to raise grievances against CTET 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the ‘CTET answer key challenge’.

Login using enter roll number and date of birth.

Select the question to be challenged from the dropdown menu.

Click on the ‘Select for challenge’ button.

Click on the ‘Click to enter your answer’ link.

Select the correct answer option against the selected question.

Click on the ‘Update’ link.

Click on the ‘Finalise challenges submission’ button and pay the fee.

The board has clarified that it will not entertain any grievances following the release of feedback.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)