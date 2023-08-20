CTET 2023: CBSE CTET Exam Begins; Know About Your Schedule Here | Unsplash (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting the CTET exam 2023 in a paper-based mode (offline) today, i.e. August 20.

The exam is being held across 184 CTET exam cities throughout India. Divided into two shifts, one for paper 1 and the other for paper 2, CTET 2023 exam is scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12 noon for shift 1 (paper 1) and from 2:00 to 4:30 PM for shift 2 (paper 2).

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must carry their CTET 2023 admit card and valid government ID proof.

An estimated 32.45 lakh students are expected to participate in the CTET July 2023 exam. Candidates are advised to reach their respective CTET exam centres at least two hours before the exam's start time.

Post-exam, we will provide an in-depth CTET 2023 exam analysis, shedding light on the question paper's difficulty level and question types.

Additionally, we will present the reactions of students who appeared for both paper 1 and paper 2 of CTET 2023, giving insights into their experience on exam day.

CTET Exam Schedule 2023:

Exam Name - Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

Conducting Body - Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Exam Level - National

Exam Frequency - Twice a year

Mode of Exam - Offline - Pen and Paper Based

Exam Duration - 150 minutes

Exam Time: Shift 1 - 09:30 am to 12:00 noon

Shift 2 - 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm

No. of Papers and Total Marks: Paper-1: 150 marks and Paper-2: 150 marks

Total Questions - 150 MCQs in each paper

Marking Scheme - +1 for each correct answer and no negative marking for incorrect answer

Language/ Medium of Exam - English and Hindi

Official Website - ctet.nic.in

Helpline No. - 011-22235774

