 CBSE CTET July Exam Admit Card Out At ctet.nic.in; Exam Tomorrow
According to the schedule, CTET 2023 July session will be held in pen and paper-based mode for July/August session tomorrow, August 20.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
CBSE CTET July Exam Admit Card Out | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2023 admit card for the July/August session yesterday, August 18. Candidates can download the admit card of CTET 2023 through the official site at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the CTET exam admit card by using their application number and date of birth (DoB).

Documents to be carried along with CTET admit card 2023:

Aadhar card

PAN Card

Voter ID Card

Driving License

Passport

CBSE CTET exam timing 2023:

Paper I

Entry in the Examination Centre (Reporting Time): 7:30 AM

Checking of Admit Cards: 09: 00 AM to 09:15 AM

Checking of Computer: 9:15 AM

Test Commences: 2:30 PM

Test Concludes: 12 Noon

Paper II

Entry in the Examination Centre (Reporting Time): 12:30

Checking of Admit Cards: 02:00 PM to 02:15 PM

Checking of Computer: 2:15 PM

Last Entry in the Examination Centre: 9:30 to 2:30 PM

Test Commences: 2:30 PM

Test Concludes: 5 PM 

Subjects for CTET Paper 1:

Child Development & Pedagogy

Environmental Studies 

Mathematics 

Social Studies 

Science

Language

