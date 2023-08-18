CBSE CTET 2023: Exam On Aug 20, Check More Details Here | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on August 20, 2023. As the date approaches, candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with important instructions and information to ensure a smooth examination process.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Key Steps for CTET 2023 Candidates:

1. Admit Card: Candidates must download the CTET admit card from the official website. The admit card contains crucial details such as the exam center, timing, and personal information.

2. Document Verification: Along with the admit card, candidates should carry a valid photo ID card (Aadhaar card, passport, etc.) for verification purposes.

3. Reporting Time: The CTET examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Following that, applicants must arrive at the examination centre 120 minutes before the start of the exam, at 7:30 AM for Shift I and 12:30 PM for Shift II. Candidates who will report after 9:30 AM for SHIFT-I and 2:30 PM for SHIFT-II will not be allowed to take the examination.

4. List of items that are not allowed inside the exam centre

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, LogTable, Electronic Pen/scanner, Cardboard etc.

4. Exam Time allotted for differently abled candidates

In each paper of the CTET Examination, the applicants with disabilities will get 50 minutes of compensatory time.

