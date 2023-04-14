CBSE CTET 2023: Here's how to download certificate from digilocker

According to the official statement by CBSE, 17,04,282 students enrolled for CTET 2023 paper 1, of which 14,22,959 took the test and 5,79,844 qualified. | Representative Image

CBSE CTET 2023: The results for CBSE CTET 2023 have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on March 3, 2023. The CBSE released the CTET Result 2023 link for both, Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The CTET Certificate 2023 is now in the works. According to a recent CBSE communication, CTET mark sheets and qualifying certificates for applicants would be published to DigiLocker.

To gain access, candidates must input their registered credentials as instructed. Along with the certificate, CBSE will upload the candidates' Pass certificate as well.

According to the official statement by CBSE, 17,04,282 students enrolled for CTET 2023 paper 1, of which 14,22,959 took the test and 5,79,844 qualified.

In paper 2, a total of 15,39,464 students enrolled for the exam, of which 12,76,071 took the exam and 3,76,025 passed.

To download the certificicate from the Digilocker:

Download the Digilocker app or access it via - digilocker.gov.in Sign in with your registered Mobile Number. Under the Central Recruitment tab, look for the CBSE CTET certificate. You can now see your CTET mark sheet and certificate. Download it and make a printout for future reference.