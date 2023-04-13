UGC NET 2023: Results out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct link, cut-off check here

UGC NET December 2022 results to be out soon. | Representational Pic

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

Candidates can check UGC NET results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They are required to use application number and date of birth to view marks.

NTA has also announced UGC NET cut-off marks and percentile for various subjects along with results.

Around 8,34,537 candidates took the exam for 83 subjects in the December 2022 cycle, which was held in five phases between February 21 and March 16.

Direct link to check scorecard

Cut-off score of UGC NET Results December 2022

The minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to general category is 40 percent and for those belonging to reserved category (OBC, PWD, SC/ST) is 35 percent for both Paper I and II.

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF MARKS out

Here's the link to check cut off

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to check scores

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.