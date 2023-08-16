CBSE CTET 2023 Admit Cards To Release On August 18: Steps To Download, Exam Pattern, And Pass Marks

CTET 2023: Admit Card To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in; Know How To Download Here | Representational pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023. According to the official notice, the CTET admit card, along with a detailed description of examination centres will be released on August 18.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in. Following that, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., whereas the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Steps to Download CBSE CTET 2023 Admit Card:

1. Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and go to ctet.nic.in, the official CTET website.

2. Admit Card Section: On the website's homepage, look for the 'CTET 2023 Admit Card' section.

3. Login: Enter your CTET application number, password, and security pin to log in.

4. Download Admit Card: Once logged in, you can download your CTET 2023 admit card.

Key Information about CTET 2023:

-The official notification states, “The candidates registered for the 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities."

- Exam Pattern: The CTET 2023 examination consists of two papers - Paper-I and Paper II. Paper-I is for those aspiring to teach classes I to V, while Paper II is for those aiming to teach classes VI to VIII.

- Pass Marks: To qualify for CTET, candidates need to score at least 60% or more, and a candidate must achieve a score of 90 or above to qualify for a lifetime certificate.

- Test Date: The CBSE CTET 2023 examination date is yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates on the exam schedule.

CTET is a vital examination for individuals aspiring to become teachers in Central Government schools. As the admit cards are set to be released on August 18, candidates are encouraged to download them as soon as they are available.

It's essential to stay updated with any further announcements from CBSE regarding the CTET 2023 examination to ensure a smooth and successful examination experience.