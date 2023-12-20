CAT 2024 Results Expected in Last week of December As per Reports

CAT 2024 Results | Representative Image

The CAT 2024 results will be out soon. As per the reports, the results can be out in the last week of December. The IIM- Lucknow conducted the exam on November 26, 2023, and examinees can check their results on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT exam was conducted in three slots and at 375 test centres spread across 167 cities in India. Over 2.88 lakh students appeared for the CAT examination this year.

CAT 2023 scorecards will be valid only until December 31, 2024, as outlined in the information bulletin. Post this period, no queries regarding scorecard issuance will be entertained.

Steps to check result for CAT 2023:

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Then on the home page, check for the CAT 2023 Result link and click on it.

After clicking on it, a new page will appear on your screen.

Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.

After entering your details successfully, the result will appear on your screen.

You have the option to either download the outcome or obtain a hard copy for future use.