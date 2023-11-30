CAT 2023 Answer Key Likely To Be Out Today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Exam Click Here For Details | PTI

The Common Admission Test (CAT) exam has concluded on November 26th. In this process IIM Lucknow, will now release the Answer Key for the candidates who appeared for the exam.

CAT 2023 witnessed an overall attendance rate of 88 per cent out of 3.28 lakh candidates registered. There were 2.88 lakh students who appeared for the CAT 2023 exam.

The CAT 2023 exam took place at 375 examination centres in 167 cities across India.

According to the reports, CAT 2023 Answer Key may be released today by the IIM Lucknow.

However as per the previous years trend the Answer Keys will be released by next week.

2023

CAT Exam Date: November 26, 2023

CAT Answer Key Release Date: December first week (expected)

2022

November 27, 2022

December 1, 2022

2021

November 28, 2021

December 8, 2021

2020

November 29, 2020

December 8, 2020

2019

November 24, 2019

November 29, 2019

2018

November 25, 2018

December 7, 2018

Visit the official CAT 2023 website at iimcat.ac.in.

Then go to CAT 2023 answer key link on the main website.

Log in using your application ID and password.

Answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Review the CAT 2023 answer key and download a copy for future reference.