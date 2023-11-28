CAT 2023: Top MBA Colleges Accepting 50-70 Percentile Scores

By: Krisha | November 28, 2023

After the recent CAT 2023 Exams, students expecting a low score are tensed about getting into a good MBA College.

Image Credit - Freepik

Here is a list of colleges that accept candidates with a score of 50-70 percentile.

Image Credit - Freepik

Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi - 70 percentile

Image Credit - Xavier Institute of Social Service.

VIT Business School, Vellore - 70 percentile

Image Credit - VIT Business School.

Skyline Business School, Delhi - 60 percentile.

Image Credit - Skyline Business School.

MANAGE, Hyderabad - 55 Percentile.

Image Credit - MANAGE, Hyderabad.

Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra - 50 Percentile.

Image Credit -Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra

Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad - 50 Percentile.

Image Credit - Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad.

Thanks For Reading!

Easy Ways To Save Money While Studying For College Students
Find out More