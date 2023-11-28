CAT 2023: Top MBA Colleges Accepting 50-70 Percentile Scores

By: Krisha | November 28, 2023
After the recent CAT 2023 Exams, students expecting a low score are tensed about getting into a good MBA College.
Here is a list of colleges that accept candidates with a score of 50-70 percentile.
Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi - 70 percentile
VIT Business School, Vellore - 70 percentile
Skyline Business School, Delhi - 60 percentile.
MANAGE, Hyderabad - 55 Percentile.
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra - 50 Percentile.
Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad - 50 Percentile.
