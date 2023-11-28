2.88 Lakh Candidates Appeared For CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow | IIM Lucknow

After the successfully conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Lucknow today revealed that 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The official notice reads, "Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.28 lakh registered eligible candidates."

As per the schedule, IIM Lucknow will now release the answer key for the CAT 2023 exam. The entrance exam for various Business Schools was held on November 26 in three slots and at 375 test centers spread across 167 cities in India.

Read Also Quant Section Haunts CAT 2023 Aspirants

This year 3.3 lakh aspirants registered for the CAT 2023 exam across three slots marking an increase of 30 % from last year. The overall CAT 2023 question paper was moderate to difficult, with the quant section being difficult compared to last few years.

CAT 2023 attendance increased by 1 per cent over the previous year. About 3.28 lakh applicants applied for the exam, but only 2.88 of them showed up, according to the reports.

Last year about 2.22 lakhs candidates appeared out of the 2.56 lakh registered candidates. The exam this year had a moderate difficulty level and followed the same structure as the previous year.

There were a total of 66 questions in the CAT 2023 exam. The first section (VARC) featured 24 questions, the second (DILR) had 20, and the third (QA) had 22 questions.

Steps to download Answer Key for CAT 2023 exam:

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Click on the candidate login tab on the homepage.

Then enter the CAT registration ID and password.

CAT answer key 2023 will be appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and save it for future references.