Canada Minister's Housing Remark Targets International Students

Brian Wong, the Canadian Minister for Advanced Education has urged international students to look into housing before coming to Canada. |

As Canada faces housing crunch, while setting up a target of over 900,000 international students in 2023, a Canadian minister's remark on them having housing before coming to the North American has put immigration issues on the fore again.

Brian Wong, the Canadian Minister for Advanced Education in Nova Scotia province, said after a cabinet meeting that despite allegations against recruiters' actions, students should have 'money at their disposal' before coming to NS or Canada.

“If we’re in a housing crisis or a cost-of-living crisis, I think it’s imperative that that student does have money in order to support themselves when they come to Nova Scotia or they come to Canada,” the Minister said, as per reports by local Canadian media outlets.

Mr Wong's comments came in light of many international students claiming that they were misled by overseas recruiters at Cape Breton University about housing and job opportunities once they arrive in Canada.

“There’s no doubt that there are recruiters out there that may be doing unscrupulous things and that is really unfortunate,” said the Minister after his cabinet meeting in Halifax.

“However, I do know for example that Cape Breton University has been training their recruiters to ensure that the proper information and honest information is given to students," the Minister added.

Canada considers capping international students

Canada's now Housing Minister Sean Fraser, who previously served as the Immigration tzar, had previously highlighted that a cap on international students could be considered soon.

This could impact hundreds and thousands of Indian students who already make up 35% of all the study permit applications in Canada, as reported by The Free Press Journal.

Canadian college meets students over accommodation issues

Despite many students, especially from Punjab, being saved from deportation orders over pending enquiry regarding fraudulent documents, instances of homelessness have been concerning.

North Bay's Canadore College met up with students from India and other countries to address their concerns with regards to accommodation post their arrival, as per reports.

The students were not able to find a place for stay in North Bay despite paying a high amount of fees. Many international students camped outside the college overnight on September 5 protesting the housing situation.

