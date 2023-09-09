Canada College Seeks To Provide Permanent Housing Solutions For Punjabi Students 

AP

Around 100 homeless international students, who were sleeping in tents outside Canadore College, have discussed with the institution regarding accommodation.

The students, many of whom are from Punjab, couldn’t find a place to live in North Bay despite paying a high amount of fees. The situation led to dozens of international students camping outside the college overnight Tuesday protesting the housing situation.

According to a report by Canada’s CTV News, Canadore has now assured that accommodation will be arranged at affordable rates for the students.

Students, who will be returning home, will have their full fees refunded without any deduction and classes will be made available online for those who cannot find a place to live in the city.

Though many of the students chose to live in hotels, Canadore said in a statement that it is ‘continuing to work with students to find appropriate accommodation,’ and will be providing a fulsome update on the same next week.

Montreal Youth Students Organisation, also known as Myso, leaders Khushpal Grewal, Harinder Mehrok, and Mandeep held a meeting with the students of the institutions wherein it decided to put up a ‘firm front’ against the colleges.

Banking on the promise of getting a permanent housing fix, the Myso leaders said they are giving the college three days for a solution. If the college fails to keep up with the promise, the students will demonstrate again, according to Grewal.

Currently, the students have been given accommodation in a hotel, which has been rented by Canadore until September 30. The students will also be given meals by the college until a solution is not met.