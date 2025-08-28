 TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: The TS PGLCET 2025 counselling has been postponed indefinitely by TSCHE, with the new schedule to be announced soon. The process, initially set to begin on August 25, includes registration, document verification, and seat allotment. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for timely updates.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling | Official Notification

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: The counselling process of the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025 has been postponed, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced. The counselling registration, which was initially going to start on August 25, 2025, has now been delayed with no reasons given by the authorities.

"Online registration has been postponed. The new schedule will be announced at a later date," reads the official website.

Aspirants vying for a seat in postgraduate law programs in Telangana are requested to visit the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, regularly for information on the updated counselling schedule and notification.

The counselling process consists of some unavoidable steps, from online registration and payment to uploading documents for verification. After verification is complete, applicants choose the college and course of their choice through web options. Seat allocations would be finalised according to merit, reservation category, and seat availability.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Why Is the US Punishing India, But Not China, For Buying Russian Oil? | Explained
Why Is the US Punishing India, But Not China, For Buying Russian Oil? | Explained
'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede
'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede
'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer In Delhi's Paschim Vihar; Shocking Video
'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer In Delhi's Paschim Vihar; Shocking Video

To secure admission, candidates should make the payment of the admission fee and receive an acknowledgement card. Final check against original documents at the college allotted will finalize the admission, and a subsequent official allotment order will be issued.

TSCHE has assured that the new counselling schedule will be published soon to facilitate a smooth admission process for the aspirants.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Reforms Announced For LOC Submission Process For Class 10 And 12; Check...
article-image

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link "TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET-2025 Admissions"

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Click on the submit button and save the confirmation page.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

Bad News For International Students: Studying In US As Donald Trump Administration Plans Strict...

Bad News For International Students: Studying In US As Donald Trump Administration Plans Strict...

UT Professor “Cancels” Class In Viral Video After Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement News

UT Professor “Cancels” Class In Viral Video After Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement News

US Immigration Officials Propose Fixed Stays For Nonimmigrant Students, Exchange Visitors, And Media...

US Immigration Officials Propose Fixed Stays For Nonimmigrant Students, Exchange Visitors, And Media...

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 330 Managerial Posts Closes Tomorrow; Check...

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 330 Managerial Posts Closes Tomorrow; Check...