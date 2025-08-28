TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling | Official Notification

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: The counselling process of the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025 has been postponed, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced. The counselling registration, which was initially going to start on August 25, 2025, has now been delayed with no reasons given by the authorities.

"Online registration has been postponed. The new schedule will be announced at a later date," reads the official website.

Aspirants vying for a seat in postgraduate law programs in Telangana are requested to visit the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, regularly for information on the updated counselling schedule and notification.

The counselling process consists of some unavoidable steps, from online registration and payment to uploading documents for verification. After verification is complete, applicants choose the college and course of their choice through web options. Seat allocations would be finalised according to merit, reservation category, and seat availability.

To secure admission, candidates should make the payment of the admission fee and receive an acknowledgement card. Final check against original documents at the college allotted will finalize the admission, and a subsequent official allotment order will be issued.

TSCHE has assured that the new counselling schedule will be published soon to facilitate a smooth admission process for the aspirants.

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link "TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET-2025 Admissions"

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Click on the submit button and save the confirmation page.