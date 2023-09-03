Study In Canada| Halp.co Rolls Out Canadian Express Study Program; Indian Students to get services worth 3,000 USD

Representational image | File

Halp.co, a Canada-based study abroad platform, has launched a service package, the Canadian Express Study Programme (CESP), for Indian students.

The programme will offer Indian students a suite of services, including unlimited 1:1 admissions coaching, access to the innovative Halp platform, a personal immigration lawyer, $800CAD ‘welcome to Canada’ cash bonus and continued immigration support to students applying for post-graduation work permit and permanent residency in Canada.

Halp claimed that it has over 98% college acceptance rate and it can secure a study permit for students in 20 days. “The entire programme is offered completely free, ensuring a transparent and deposit-free experience without any concealed charges. Students must apply to study through Halp to earn the entire package's benefits,” Halp added.

Matthew McLellan, CEO of Halp.co, stated, “The Canadian Express Study Programme is specifically designed for Indian students aspiring to study in Canada. This first-of-its-kind programme that offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes personalised coaching, access to our innovative platform and other services.”

“This initiative exemplifies our dedication to turning ambitions into prosperous academic pursuits, and I am eagerly anticipating its ability to guide Indian students towards their aspirations with a sense of assurance and simplicity,” he further added.

Halp added that students taking the platform’s service benefit from above-average programme and visa acceptance rates as its coaches are regulated, trusted and trained experts who have actually studied abroad. The entire students’ journey is managed in one easy-to-use, online platform that can be accessed from anywhere, it added.