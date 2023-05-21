Studying in Canada? Expert explains common mistakes in student applications that you should know

Karunn Kandoi I |

Studying in Canada is a dream cherished by millions of students worldwide, especially Indian students. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Canada processed over 360,000 study permit applications from Indian students in 2022, marking a record high that's 55% more than in 2021. The country's reputation for offering high-quality education, diverse culture, and a welcoming atmosphere has made it a top destination for international students seeking education and career growth opportunities.

However, the process of applying to a Canadian university can be overwhelming, particularly for first-time applicants without proper guidance. Studying abroad opens global opportunities and provides students with a unique experience that can help them excel in this highly competitive world.

Let's talk about some of the most common mistakes students make when preparing their student applications and how to avoid them.

Research

One of the most common mistakes that students make when applying to Canadian institutions is failing to conduct proper research. Research is a vital aspect of the application journey and should take up more time than the actual application process itself. Before applying, students should thoroughly research the universities and programs they're interested in, taking into account factors such as the university's reputation, location, cost, available scholarships, deadlines, and required documentation.

They should also think about job opportunities following graduation and visa restrictions. Failure to perform proper research can be an expensive mistake, resulting in rejection or acceptance to an unsuitable programme. As a result, research is an important aspect in the success of the college or university application.

Understand the eligibility criteria

It's crucial for students to understand the eligibility criteria for each Canadian institution they're interested in. Every institution has its own set of admission requirements, including academic qualifications, language proficiency, and work experience. It's important for prospective students to carefully read the eligibility criteria for each program and ensure that they meet all the requirements. In addition, it's equally important for students to pay close attention to the application deadlines for each institution and submit their applications on time. Every university will have different deadlines, so it's vital to keep track of them to avoid missing out on opportunities.

Most Canadian universities require international students to take standardised tests such as the TOEFL or IELTS for English language proficiency, and the GRE or GMAT for graduate programs. Students should take time to prepare for these tests well in advance. Scoring high on these tests can increase their chances of admission and make them eligible for scholarships. Students should aim for a high score to boost their application chances.

Submit a strong application

The success of a student's Canadian university or college application heavily depends on submitting all the required documents, and ensuring their authenticity. To achieve this, it is essential to create a list of all necessary documents and provide maximum proof possible through documentation. One of the most crucial documents in a Canadian university or college application is the Statement of Purpose (SOP). It is a brief essay that highlights the student's achievements and strengths.

Admission officers use the SOP to evaluate the student's eligibility, assess their profile strength, and determine their ability to contribute to the institution, the community and the country. Students should include all academic and extracurricular achievements in the SOP, to significantly enhance their application and increase their chances of being eligible for scholarships. The SOP is also an excellent opportunity for students to explain any career gaps or low academic grades. Writing a well-rounded SOP will help students present an authentic and compelling application to Canadian institutions.

Applying to a Canadian university requires careful planning and preparation. Students should avoid these common mistakes and take the necessary steps to ensure that their application stands out. With the right planning and approach, students can achieve their dream of studying in Canada and building a successful career.

The author is the Chief Experience Officer at ApplyBoard