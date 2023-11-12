Bihar Govt Warns Of Cancellation Of Appointment Of Newly Recruited Teachers For Forming Association

Bihar Government Warns Newly Appointed Teachers Of Disciplinary Action. | Representative Image

Patna: The Bihar government has warned of strict disciplinary action, including cancellation of appointment of newly recruited teachers if they form any 'association', or become part of it, and indulge in any form of protest against the policies of the education department.

In a stern directive to newly appointed teachers, the education department in a statement on November 11 said around 1.20 lakh teachers, who cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recruitment exam 2023 received 'provisional appointment letters' on November 2.

The statement said they have not been allotted postings so far, nor they have started teaching in schools.

But it has come to the notice that some of them have formed an association or become part of it and are criticising the Education department’s policies…It is a grave misconduct under the Bihar Government Employees Conduct Rules-1976. "... they must refrain from indulging in such activities.

The department will initiate strict disciplinary action, including cancellation of their provisional appointments with immediate effect if they are found guilty", the department said.

It said that "Teachers selected from BPSC should not form any kind of union nor be a part of it. The attention of these school teachers has been drawn to Paragraph 7 of Section 17 of the Code of Conduct of Bihar School Teachers Rules 2023. Under this, Bihar Government Servants Code of Conduct 1976 applies to all school teachers".

"The provisionally appointed teachers have formed an association... Formation of this association is illegal. This illegal association has also got its letter pads printed. The department has sought an explanation from an office-bearer of this association, who is a newly recruited teacher... Provisional appointment of such teachers can be cancelled with immediate effect", said the department.

Despite repeated attempts, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar was not available for his comments.

Commenting on the Education Department's statement, Raju Singh, convener of TET Primary Teachers' Association told PTI on Sunday, "We are in support of this decision of the Education Department. The newly recruited teachers, whose appointments are provisional in nature, can't form or become part of an unregistered association....it's illegal. They can do it only after completion of their probation period."

