Bihar NEET UG 2023: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has unveiled the schedule for the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2023 counselling. Prospective candidates eager to participate in this round can access the key dates on BCECEB's official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Important Dates for Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Online registration and choice filling: Nov 10 to Nov 11, 2023

Provisional seat allotment results: Nov 13, 2023

Download allotment orders: Nov 13 to Nov 15, 2023

Document verification: Nov 14 to Nov 15, 2023

How to Register and Fill Choices: A Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Locate and click on the "Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration" link prominently displayed on the home page.

Input your login details and submit the form.

Proceed to fill out the application form or make your preferred choices.

Complete the payment of fees and submit the form.

Upon completion, download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay informed by regularly checking the official BCECEB website for additional details.

