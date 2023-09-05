 Bihar: Education Department Rolls Back Its Decision Amid Backlash Over Cutting Festive Holidays For Schools
The recent notification released by Bihar's Education Ministry stated that the revised holiday reduction notification released on August 29 has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
PTI

Patna: Amid strong protests, the Bihar Education Department on Monday decided to roll back its earlier decision pertaining to leaves.

It had cancelled the 15 out of 25 holidays in this year. However, the decision led to teachers of Bihar strongly protesting against the move on Raksha Bandhan.

A total of 15 teachers associations of Bihar had unanimously decided to protest against the move from September 5, celebrated as Teachers Day.

As per the letter issued by Education Department Director Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava, the decision taken on August 29 was cancelled with immediate effect and the leaves mentioned earlier will remain as it is in the state for the teachers of Class 1 to 12.

“We have held a meeting of 15 teachers associations on September 3 to protest against the Education Department’s leave cancellation from September 5 onwards. However, the department has taken a fresh decision to roll back its earlier decision. We welcome this decision,” said Raju Singh, the convener of the teachers association of Bihar.

article-image
