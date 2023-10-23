 Bihar Cancels Registration Of 20L Students From Govt Schools For Remaining Absent
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Cancels Registration Of 20L Students From Govt Schools For Remaining Absent

Bihar Cancels Registration Of 20L Students From Govt Schools For Remaining Absent

The education department of Bihar has cancelled the registration of 20,87,063 students studying in various government schools in the state for remaining absent, said officials here.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative image


Patna: The education department of Bihar has cancelled the registration of 20,87,063 students studying in various government schools in the state for remaining absent, said officials here.

The department took the strong step after the students were found absent for 15 consecutive days without prior permission from the concerned authorities. Among them, 2,66,564 students are from Class 9 to 12.

After this action, these students will not be allowed to participate in the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 unless their parents file affidavits about not repeating their mistakes again.

On the direction of Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, the authority has asked the district education officers and block education officers to conduct inspections of schools in their respective jurisdictions and take strong action against the violators.

Read Also
Bihar Education Department Calls For Increased School And College Inspections By District...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Education Minister Permits Students to Wear Hijab During Exams

Karnataka Education Minister Permits Students to Wear Hijab During Exams

UK Board Class 12 Model Question Papers 2024 OUT; Check Here

UK Board Class 12 Model Question Papers 2024 OUT; Check Here

KC Overseas Education Empowers Students With Fintech Platform For Study Abroad

KC Overseas Education Empowers Students With Fintech Platform For Study Abroad

Bihar Cancels Registration Of 20L Students From Govt Schools For Remaining Absent

Bihar Cancels Registration Of 20L Students From Govt Schools For Remaining Absent

MPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Date Extended To November 8; Know How To Apply

MPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Date Extended To November 8; Know How To Apply