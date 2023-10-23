Bihar Cancels Registration Of 20L Students From Govt Schools For Remaining Absent

Representative image



Patna: The education department of Bihar has cancelled the registration of 20,87,063 students studying in various government schools in the state for remaining absent, said officials here.

The department took the strong step after the students were found absent for 15 consecutive days without prior permission from the concerned authorities. Among them, 2,66,564 students are from Class 9 to 12.

After this action, these students will not be allowed to participate in the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 unless their parents file affidavits about not repeating their mistakes again.

On the direction of Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, the authority has asked the district education officers and block education officers to conduct inspections of schools in their respective jurisdictions and take strong action against the violators.

