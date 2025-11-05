 NTA Opens SWAYAM July 2025 Exam Correction Window At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Steps To Edit Application
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the SWAYAM July 2025 Exam at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/. Candidates can edit their application details until November 6, 2025, and pay any additional fee online.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Exam Correction Window: The NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 correction window is now open, according to the National Testing Agency. The direct link to the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 Semester Exam application form is available on the official NTA SWAYAM website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

The window for corrections will stay open until November 6, 2025. After that, NTA will never, ever accept any kind of correction in specifics.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Exam Correction Window: Important date and time

Exam Dates: December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025

Total Shifts: Two shifts per day

- First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

- Second Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Exam Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Candidates can use the instructions below to make changes to the application:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, the official NTA SWAYAM website.

Step 2: Log in to the account by clicking the registration link.

Step 3: The application will appear.

Step 4: Edit the application.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page by clicking "Submit."

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Note: The applicants in question must pay the additional fee using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Direct link

Candidates can visit NTA SWAYAM's official website for further information.

