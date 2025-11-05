WBSSC Announces 8,477 Non-Teaching Posts Under SLST 2025, Application Window Open Till December 3; Know Selection Process

WBSSC Group C 2025 Recruitment | Official Website

WBSSC Group C 2025 Recruitment: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has begun a recruitment drive under the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST), 2025. Applications have been invited for non-teaching posts in government-aided and sponsored schools in the state. There are 8,477 posts, and applications can be submitted till December 3, 2025.

Over 8,400 Vacancies for Clerical and Support Roles

WBSSC aims to fill 2,989 posts under Group C (Clerk) and 5,488 posts under Group D, including peon, laboratory attendant, and other supporting staff. This recruitment will enhance the level of the available non-teaching workforce in schools across West Bengal. The written test is expected to take place in January 2026, though its detailed schedule is yet to be announced.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Applicants must have the respective prescribed educational qualifications and age limit according to WBSSC.

For Group C (Clerk): The candidate should have passed Madhyamik (10th) or its equivalent examination.

For Group D: The candidate should have cleared Class VIII or its equivalent.

The minimum age required is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 40 years as of January 1st, 2025. In the case of reserved category candidates, age relaxation will be allowed- 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, and 8 years for PwD applicants.

Application Fee and Payment Details

A minimal fee is to be paid for the application to WBSSC SLST 2025. The application fee for the posts under Group C and D is ₹400 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates and ₹150 for SC/ST/PH categories. Payment of application fees will be made online through the official WBSSC application portal.

Multi-Stage Selection Process

Selection processes will have a number of stages, depending on the post applied for.

For Group C (Clerks): The selection will be done based on written test, academic qualifications, experience, and interview and the typing-cum-computer proficiency test will be a part of the interview.

For Group D Posts: Candidates will be shortlisted based on the written exam, experience evaluation, and interview round.

All question papers will be available in English and Bengali. Candidates can apply for only one region and one medium of instruction. The detailed syllabus will be released on the WBSSC website in due course.

WBSSC Group C 2025 Recruitment Direct Link To Apply