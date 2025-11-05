SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Results OUT At sbi.bank.in; Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Results: The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 results have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). The official website, sbi.bank.in, is now where candidates who took the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) preliminary test can view their results.

The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill many backlog positions and 5,180 regular Junior Associate positions among the bank's locations.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Directly access the results page at sbi.bank.in/web/careers/clk-prephase-2025.

Step 2: Enter your date of birth and registration number, often known as your roll number, on the login screen.

Step 3: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The screen will show your results, including your qualifying status and grades.

Step 5: For future reference, download or print a copy of your outcome.

Direct link to check the result

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Results: What's next?

According to SBI, the selection procedure will be based on the Prelims (Objective Test) for 100 marks, the Mains for 200 marks, and a test in the designated local language for 20 marks. General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability cum Computer Aptitude make up the Main Exam. The test will last for two hours and forty minutes.

Those that made it through the preliminary round can get ready for the Mains, which is anticipated to take place on November 17, 2025. About ten days prior to the exam, candidates who passed the preliminary exam will be able to download the call letter for the main exam, according to SBI.