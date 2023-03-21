Bihar BSEB result 2023: Vidyakul students shine in Board Intermediate exams

Bihar Board Intermediate Exams for 2023 results are announced today | Pixabay

Patna: Bihar Board Intermediate Exams for 2023 results were announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday.

Vidyakul students came out with shining colours at the state and district level in the Bihar Board class 12 exam. Seven of the top 10 toppers in the state Board Intermediate Exams are students of Vidyakul, an online coaching platform committed to providing quality education to students.

Apart from state toppers, 22 other Vidyakul students were toppers in their respective districts.

As many as 1,722 students were ranked first within various categories in 38 districts of the state. Vidyakul emerged as the educational institute with the highest number of toppers in the Bihar Board Intermediate Exams.

Out of more than 13,000 students who had enrolled for Vidyakul's classes, seven were amongst the toppers at the state level, 57 at the district level, and 272 students were the toppers in their respective schools.

The Vidyakul application provided free education to 70,000 students this year.

In today's board result, Science and Arts streams students dominated the results, of which 60% were girls.

The institute will soon make an announcement about the felicitation of the state and district toppers.

Bihar unit President Anu Sir took free lessons on Vidyakul's YouTube channel for the benefit of vulnerable students.

Also it is Bihar's first and biggest YouTube channel of its kind having more than 10 lakh students. The channel teaches new lessons to these students on a daily basis.

The management of Vidyakul congratulated students for their excellent performance in the exams and wished them the best for their future.

Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month, 83.70% students passed the examination.

