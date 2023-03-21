Bihar BSEB results 2023; Link active at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is announced the Class 12 results today | Representative pic

BSEB Result available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The board exam result for class 12 students in Bihar are announced today on March 21.

There are lot of complaints that website is crashing, here's another way to check results.

Steps to check BSEB class 12th Result 2023 through SMS

On your Phone go to SMS/messaging App.

Type a message in this format: BIHAR12ROLL-NUMBER.

Enter your Roll no.

Send the message to 56263.

Wait for the message to be delivered successfully.

Receive your Bihar Board 12th class result directly on your mobile phone through an SMS.

