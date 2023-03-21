BSEB Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 to be out today at 2 PM, click here to check results

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 results today | Representative pic

The board exam result for class 12 students in Bihar will be announced today on March 21, Bihar School examination Board tweeted.

Finally the long wait for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) results will end today for the intermediate students. The Board will declare the results at 2pm today. Interested students can check their result on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres.

As per various reports the evaluation of answers sheets was carried out from March 1 to March 14, 2023.

The tweet by BSEB says, "Shri Anand Kishor (President of BSEB) informed that Education minister of the state, Prof. Chandrashekhar will declare the results for intermediate today on March 21 at 2 PM."

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

Bihar Board Inter result: steps to check class 12th result

Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

log in your with your credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take print out for future references.

How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 through SMS

On your Phone go to SMS/messaging App.

Type a message in this format: BIHAR12ROLL-NUMBER.

Enter your Roll no.

Send the message to 56263.

Wait for the message to be delivered successfully.

Receive your Bihar Board 12th class result directly on your mobile phone through an SMS.