Bihar B.Ed entrance exam 2023 registration process closes tomorrow; click here to apply at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Bihar B.Ed entrance exam 2023 registration | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bihar B.E.D common entrance examination (CET-B.Ed) 2023 registration process and editing process will close tomorrow on March 20.

Earlier registration process for CET-B.Ed 2023 was scheduled to end on 15 March.

Interested candidates can submit their applications with late fees and edit applications at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Candidates can download the Admit Card of Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 from March 30, 2023.

Admit Card

Candidates can download the admit card from the website by entering login credentials.

The Bihar B.Ed common entrance test will be conducted on April 8.

Exam Duration

Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 will be of two hours . Candidates have to answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark.

Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at biharcetbed.lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the online registration tab

Fill in the application form and pay the fees

Submit the form and download

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.