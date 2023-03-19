SPPU releases admit card for MH-SET 2023 at setexam.unipune.ac.in; check details here

SPPU releases MH SET 2023 admit card | Photo: unipune.ac.in

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University has released the admit cards for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2023.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

MH SET 2023 exam will be an objective type paper to be held on March 26, 2023.

MH SET exam will be held in two sessions from 10 am to 11 am and from 11: 30 to 1: 30 pm.

The paper 1 will consists of 50 questions and paper 2 will consists of 100 questions. All the questions will be compulsory.

Steps to download admit card for MH SET 2023

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Log in to your account

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future use