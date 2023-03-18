 Karnataka SSLC 2023: KSEAB issues final admit card at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
All school heads have been directed to download the Karnataka SSLC final admit card and correct errors in student details on the official websites.

Mumbai: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2023 final admission tickets.

All school heads have been directed to download the Karnataka SSLC final admit card and correct errors in student details on the official websites – sslc.karnataka.gov.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in by March 24, 2023.

The state board will hold SSLC exams from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The tests will be conducted in a single shift starting from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, except for some papers.

The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) main exam will start with first language paper - Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) and Sanskrit and will conclude with the core subject paper- social science.

