Karnataka: Second PUC exam begins across state; over 7 lakhs students registered

Second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exams started | Representational image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) begins the second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exams from today, March 9 across 1,109 examination centers in the state.

The exam starts today with the Kannada and Arabic subjects and will be followed by mathematics, education on March 11, 2023.

The exam ends on March 29 with sociology, electronics and computer science subjects. As per various media reports 7,26,195 students have registered for this exam.

Guidelines for exam

Candidates need to reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time

Students should not carry any electronic gadgets like calculators and mobile phones inside the examination hall.

Students will be required to carry all the stationery including pen, rulers, etc. nothing to be provided at the centre.

An additional 15 minutes question paper reading time will be provided.

Earlier congress decided to withdraw the two-hour Karnataka bandh which was slated to be held today, March 9, against the alleged corruption of the BJP government in the state. The decision was taken in view of the PUC and other exams, said party chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday.