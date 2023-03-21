 BSEB Bihar board result 2023: Check toppers list here ; 83.70% students pass exam this year
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBSEB Bihar board result 2023: Check toppers list here ; 83.70% students pass exam this year

BSEB Bihar board result 2023: Check toppers list here ; 83.70% students pass exam this year

BSEB Result available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board 2023 class 12th Toppers list is out, check here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board announces topper 2023 | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

BSEB Bihar Board class 12 results are available on the official website at  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 2023 class 12th Toppers list

Science toppers:

Rank 1: Ayushi Nandan 474 marks, 94.8%

Rank 2: Himanshu Kumar and Shubham Chaurasiya: 94.4 per cent

Rank 3: Aditi Kumari: 94.2 per cent

Humanities toppers:

Rank 1: Mohaddesa 475 marks, 95%

Rank 2 Kumari Pragya: 94 per cent

Rank 3 Saurabh Kumar: 93.8 per cent

Commerce toppers:

Rank 1: Somaya Sharma 475 marks, 95% and Rajnish Kumar Pathak 475 marks, 95%

Rank 2: Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh and Komal Kumari: 94.8 per cent

Rank 3: Payal Kumari and Srishti Akshay: 94.4 per cent

Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month out of which 83.70% students passed the examination.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres.

Read Also
Bihar BSEB results 2023; Link active at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
article-image

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Toppers prize

One lakh rupees, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader will be given by the education department to the student who has secured the first position in the Bihar Board. the toppers of all streams will get a Rs 1 lakh scholarship and a laptop, and one Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holders will get Rs 75,000 scholarship and a Kindle reader and a laptop.

Third rank holders will also get the laptop and Kindle reader with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Moreover, the fourth and fifth rank holders of all three streams will get Rs 15,000 each along with a laptop. Similar scholarships and prizes were given to the Bihar Board toppers in previous years, as well.

Steps to check Bihar Board class 12 results 2023

  1. visit the page biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  2. click on the Clas XII (Inter)Topper List

  3. download & open the List

  4. check the name , Roll code, Roll Number & rank

  5. download & take Print Out

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSEB Bihar board result 2023: Check toppers list here ; 83.70% students pass exam this year

BSEB Bihar board result 2023: Check toppers list here ; 83.70% students pass exam this year

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board issues hall tickets for SCT SI written exam

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board issues hall tickets for SCT SI written exam

Indian students ask Rishi Sunak to clear their names in English test scandal

Indian students ask Rishi Sunak to clear their names in English test scandal

Bihar BSEB results 2023; Link active at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BSEB results 2023; Link active at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates

IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates