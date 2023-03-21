BSEB Bihar board result 2023: Check toppers list here ; 83.70% students pass exam this year

Bihar Board announces topper 2023 | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

BSEB Bihar Board class 12 results are available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 2023 class 12th Toppers list

Science toppers:

Rank 1: Ayushi Nandan 474 marks, 94.8%

Rank 2: Himanshu Kumar and Shubham Chaurasiya: 94.4 per cent

Rank 3: Aditi Kumari: 94.2 per cent

Humanities toppers:

Rank 1: Mohaddesa 475 marks, 95%

Rank 2 Kumari Pragya: 94 per cent

Rank 3 Saurabh Kumar: 93.8 per cent

Commerce toppers:

Rank 1: Somaya Sharma 475 marks, 95% and Rajnish Kumar Pathak 475 marks, 95%

Rank 2: Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh and Komal Kumari: 94.8 per cent

Rank 3: Payal Kumari and Srishti Akshay: 94.4 per cent

Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month out of which 83.70% students passed the examination.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Toppers prize

One lakh rupees, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader will be given by the education department to the student who has secured the first position in the Bihar Board. the toppers of all streams will get a Rs 1 lakh scholarship and a laptop, and one Kindle e-book reader. The second rank holders will get Rs 75,000 scholarship and a Kindle reader and a laptop.

Third rank holders will also get the laptop and Kindle reader with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Moreover, the fourth and fifth rank holders of all three streams will get Rs 15,000 each along with a laptop. Similar scholarships and prizes were given to the Bihar Board toppers in previous years, as well.

Steps to check Bihar Board class 12 results 2023

visit the page biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in click on the Clas XII (Inter)Topper List download & open the List check the name , Roll code, Roll Number & rank download & take Print Out