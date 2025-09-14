'Baudhik Kshamta Pariksha': 260 Cops Take One-Hour Test To Assess Knowledge Of 3 New Criminal Laws In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Around 260 examinees hunched over trying to answer 75 questions in an hour under a tight vigil. Only that these were not students, but police inspectors and sub-inspectors testing their reasoning capacity vis-à-vis their knowledge of the three new criminal laws.

The idea of the one-hour objective test held at Baghpat Police Lines on September 7 came to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai upon noticing that the investigation officers were unable to effectively pursue cases and ensure conviction before the court.

"To overcome this shortcoming, we planned the 'Baudhik Kshamta Pariksha (Reasoning capacity test)," Rai told PTI, adding that those who cleared the test with high scores would be tasked with the responsibility of key cases.

The first-of-its-kind test was aimed at assessing their knowledge of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, the SP said.

He said that DGP Rajeev Krishna had ordered officials to ensure that cops were handed assignments that matched their aptitude in areas like forensics, cybercrime, knowledge of law, outdoor policing, and drafting.

"Those candidates who didn't perform well would be trained in our training cell," Rai said, adding that he was checking the answers himself to have a first-hand idea of the performance of the 260 personnel.

They included 42 women police personnel.

"We plan to hold such tests regularly," Rai said.

Asked about a video circulating on social media, purportedly showing examinees adopting unfair means during the exam, the SP said, "We are looking into it."

