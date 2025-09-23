India Leads As Top Source Of Foreign Researchers In South Korea, Over 2,000 Scholars Working In East Asian Nation: Report

Indian researchers accounted for the largest share of foreign researchers in South Korea over the past five years, a recent report revealed. As per data provided by the Ministry of Justice to Rep. Lee Jeong-heon of the governing Democratic Party of Korea, 2,262 Indian citizens came to the country on E-3 research visas in 2020 and up to August 2025, close to half of all international researchers over these years.

Statistics of researchers in South Korea

The E-3 visa allows for foreign specialists to be hired in natural sciences research and development on advanced industrial technologies in public or private institutions across South Korea. China lagged India in the second place with 518 scientists, while others, such as Pakistan, Iran, and Vietnam had considerably fewer scientists at 304, 184, and 162, respectively.

With the predominance of Indians, the overall number of E-3 visa recipients has declined in the last three years. It peaked to a record high of 1,059 in 2021 before plummeting to 1,031 in 2022, 835 in 2023, and 621 last year, as per Korean Herald. In the first eight months of 2025, only 444 foreign researchers were granted E-3 visas.

Rep. Lee voiced concerns about South Korea's increasing dependence on experts from a small number of nations, according to the Korean Herald report. He cautioned that a drop in highly qualified foreign workers could result in supply problems or security issues if relations with important nations worsen. "While expanding the foundation for global cooperation, we must also establish a research security framework to ensure the sustainable attraction of talent," he said.

The report underscores India’s significant contribution to South Korea’s research and development sector, highlighting the strong demand for Indian expertise in science and technology fields.