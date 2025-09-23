 KTET May 2025 Answer Key Out for All Categories; Candidates Can File Objections Until September 27
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) has released the provisional KTET May 2025 answer key for all four categories. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website and raise objections with valid proof. The last date to submit objections is September 27, 2025, after which the final answer key will be published.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
KTET May 2025 Answer Key | Official Website

KTET 2025 May Answer Key: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) on Tuesday issued the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2025 session. The candidate who gave the exam can download the answer key from the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Answer Key Available for All Categories

The answer keys for all four KTET categories, I, II, III, and IV, have been released. It is requested that the candidate download the key for the respective category and match their responses carefully.

Passing Marks

Aspirants may use the KTET 2025 answer key to calculate their opportunity for qualification. The official pass marks are 60% for General, 55% for OBC, and 50% for SC/ST/PwD contestants.

How to Raise Objections

Aspirants who come across errors in the provisional answer key may lodge objections in the format provided on the official website. Objections should be documented with valid documentary proof and submitted in person or through post to: Secretary, Pareeksha Bhavan, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram – 695012.

Deadline for Objections

The deadline for filing objections is September 27, 2025. KPB has reiterated that objections received beyond the deadline or in the wrong format will be rejected. Candidates should provide a separate sheet for objections for each category or part in case of raising more than one complaint.

Next Steps

Following the examination of all valid objections, the final answer key will be published by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. This final key will be the basis for the declaration of KTET 2025 results.

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KTET May 2025 Answer Key on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to select the category

Step 4: The Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Kerala KTET Answer Key 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

