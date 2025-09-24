PM Modi Hails Cabinet Nod To Phase-III Scheme, Thousands Of New Medical Seats Approved

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised major decisions taken by the Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by him in the national capital.

After the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the addition of Post Graduate and Under Graduate medical seats under the Phase-III stage of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, the Prime Minister mentioned that it will improve India's "healthcare system and enhance medical education infrastructure." "Approval of Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme will add significant PG and UG medical seats. This will improve our healthcare system and enhance medical education infrastructure. It will ensure that every part of India has availability of skilled doctors," the Prime Minister wrote on 'X'.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Phase-Ill of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for strengthening and upgradation of existing State Government/ Central Government Medical Colleges/ Standalone PG Institutes/ Government Hospitals for increasing 5,000 PG seats and extension of the CSS for upgradation of existing government medical colleges for increasing 5,023 MBBS seats with an enhanced cost ceiling of Rs. 1.50 crore per seat, an official release said.

This initiative will significantly augment the undergraduate medical capacity; increase the availability of specialist doctors by creating additional postgraduate seats; and enable the introduction of new specialities across Government medical institutions. This will strengthen the overall availability of doctors in the country.

PM Modi also hailed the economic package approved by the Union Cabinet to rejuvenate India's shipbuilding and maritime sector considering it a push for maritime self-reliance.

"In a transformative push for maritime self-reliance, the Cabinet approved a package to rejuvenate India's shipbuilding and maritime sector. This historic move will unlock 4.5 million Gross Tonnage capacity, generate jobs, and attract investments," the 'X' post said.

Recognising the strategic and economic importance of the maritime sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a comprehensive package of Rs . 69,725 crore to revitalise India's shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem. The package introduces a four-pillar approach designed to strengthen domestic capacity, improve long-term financing, promote greenfield and brownfield shipyard development, enhance technical capabilities and skilling, and implement legal, taxation, and policy reforms to create a robust maritime infrastructure, an official press release said.

Under this package, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) will be extended until 31 March 2036 with a total corpus of Rs 24,736 crore. The scheme aims to incentivise shipbuilding in India and includes a Shipbreaking Credit Note with an allocation of Rs 4,001 crore. A National Shipbuilding Mission will also be established to oversee the implementation of all initiatives.

The cabinet also gave a green light to enhance the rail connectivity in Bihar by approving the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line section. PM Modi said that the move will benefit the local people and pilgrims travelling on the route.

"We are committed to enhancing rail connectivity in Bihar. In this direction, today our government has approved the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line section. This will benefit the people of the entire region as well as pilgrims and tourists," the 'X' post said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur - Rajgir - Tilaiya single railway line section (104 km) in Bihar with a total approximate cost of Rs. 2,192 crore, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The project, covering four districts in the state of Bihar, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by approximately 104 km. The project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations, such as Rajgir (Shanti Stupa), Nalanda, and Pawapuri, attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

The Union Cabinet also gave approval to 4-lane Sahibganj-Areraj-Bettiah for the all-round development of Bihar and rapid expansion of road connectivity. The Prime Minister stresse that the step create new opportunities for employment and business in the state, but will also provide new strength to the agriculture sector.

"For the all-round development of Bihar, we are also engaged here in rapidly expanding road connectivity. In the same vein, today approval has been given for the 4-lane Sahibganj-Areraj-Bettiah. This will not only create new opportunities for employment and business in the state, but will also provide new strength to the agriculture sector," tjhe 'X' post said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Construction of the 4-lane Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of the NH-139W in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with a total project length of 78.942 km and a total capital cost of Rs 3,822.31 crore, a press release from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The proposed four-lane greenfield project aims to improve connectivity between Bihar's capital, Patna, and Bettiah, connecting the northern districts of the state, including Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, and West Champaran, up to the areas along the Indo-Nepal border.

He also praised the Union Cabinet's approval of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) scheme on 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development'.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister mentioned that the step will add "vigour" to India's Research and Development ecosystem, with a focus on a culture of innovation as well as excellence.

"The Union Cabinet's approval for the DSIR Scheme "Capacity Building and Human Resource Development" will add vigour to India's R&D ecosystem, with a focus on a culture of innovation as well as excellence," Prime Minister Modi wrote on 'X'.

The Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research / Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR/CSIR) Scheme on "Capacity Building and Human Resource Development" with a total outlay of Rs 2277.397 crore for the period of the Fifteenth Finance Commission Cycle 2021-22 to 2025-26, an official press release.

The scheme is implemented by the CSIR and will cover all R&D institutions, national laboratories, Institutes of National Importance, Institutes of Eminence, and Universities across the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)