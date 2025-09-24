 PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites Profound Loss
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites Profound Loss

PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites Profound Loss

The announcement of the Grand Mufti's passing was made by the Saudi Royal Court on Tuesday, mourning the loss of the esteemed religious leader who also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) & Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh (R) | X @Saudi_Gazette & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, describing it as a profound loss to the Kingdom and the Islamic world.

In a post on X, PM Modi conveyed his thoughts and prayers for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.

"Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief," the Prime Minister said.

The announcement of the Grand Mufti's passing was made by the Saudi Royal Court on Tuesday, mourning the loss of the esteemed religious leader who also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites Profound Loss
PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites Profound Loss
Sensex, Nifty Nosedive Backed By Weak Global Cues, PSU Bank Stocks Drag
Sensex, Nifty Nosedive Backed By Weak Global Cues, PSU Bank Stocks Drag
Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Begin: Only 73 BA Honours Seats Filled On Day 1
Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Begin: Only 73 BA Honours Seats Filled On Day 1
Mumbai Accident: 55-Year-Old Woman Killed After Dumper Hits Scooter On Sion-Mahim Link Road
Mumbai Accident: 55-Year-Old Woman Killed After Dumper Hits Scooter On Sion-Mahim Link Road
Read Also
Budaun Birth Certificate Scam: 40,000 Fake Documents Created By Hacking Panchayat IDs
article-image

"The Royal Court announced today the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh," a statement from the Royal Court said.

It further stated that the funeral prayers would be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer on Tuesday.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered funeral prayers in absentia at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and all mosques across the Kingdom.

"Funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer today. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom," the statement read.

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

The Royal Court highlighted Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh's significant contributions to Islam and Muslims, stating, "With his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar." Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the global Muslim community.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites...

PM Modi Extends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah, Cites...

Budaun Birth Certificate Scam: 40,000 Fake Documents Created By Hacking Panchayat IDs

Budaun Birth Certificate Scam: 40,000 Fake Documents Created By Hacking Panchayat IDs

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

UP Shocker: Govt Primary School Headmaster Beats BSA With Belt Inside His Office In Sitapur;...

UP Shocker: Govt Primary School Headmaster Beats BSA With Belt Inside His Office In Sitapur;...