 Canara Bank Invites Applications For 3,500 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility, Stipend And Benefits
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank has opened applications for 3,500 apprentice positions for FY 2025-26. Eligible candidates aged 20-28 with a graduate degree can apply via the NATS portal by October 12, 2025. Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000 and NATS-joint certification upon training completion.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | Official Notification

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank has announced a countrywide recruitment drive for 3,500 Apprentice positions under the "Engagement of Graduate Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961" for the FY 2025-26. Candidates interested in applying need to register on the government apprenticeship portal nats.education.gov.in first before applying for bank apprenticeship training. The deadline to fill out online applications is October 12, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for Canara Bank Apprentices

Applicants should be between the age of 20 and 28 years as on the eligibility date, i.e., between September 1, 1997, and September 1, 2005. The applicants must possess a graduate degree in any field from a recognized university.

Applicants who have studied the prescribed local language during 10th or 12th standard are exempted from the test of the local language, while others are required to qualify this test at the time of document verification. Also, applicants having previous training or work experience of one year or more are disqualified. Chosen applicants should also be medically fit according to the bank's specifications.

Stipend and Benefits

Shortlisted apprentices will be paid a stipend of Rs. 15,000 every month, comprising Rs. 10,500 by Canara Bank and Rs. 4,500 as the government contribution credited through DBT. No other benefits or allowances will be offered. NATS-joint certification will be awarded upon successful completion of training, which can help in career growth in the banking industry.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempt from the application fee. The remaining candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 500 including intimation charges.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Register yourself on the NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in

Step 2: Apply for Canara Bank apprenticeship online application form.

Step 3: Upload necessary documents and pay fees.

Step 4: Save a copy of the confirmation page for reference.

