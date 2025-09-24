 UP Shocker: Govt Primary School Headmaster Beats BSA With Belt Inside His Office In Sitapur; Arrested - VIDEO
UP Shocker: Govt Primary School Headmaster Beats BSA With Belt Inside His Office In Sitapur; Arrested - VIDEO

The incident was caught on camera and headmaster is seen in the video thrashing the BSA with his belt. The headmaster was arrested by the police in connection with the matter.

Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 01:32 AM IST
Govt Primary School Headmaster Beats BSA With Belt | X

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), September 23: In a shocking incident, a government primary school headmaster assaulted the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) inside his office in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The incident was caught on camera and headmaster is seen in the video thrashing the BSA with his belt. The headmaster was arrested by the police in connection with the matter.

Incident Details

The headmaster who has been identified as Brijendra Kumar Verma, posted at Nadwa Primary School, allegedly thrashed BSA Akhilesh Pratap Singh with a belt after a heated verbal argument.

Viral Video

According to reports, Verma was summoned to the BSA’s office to give an explanation over a complaint filed against him. During the hearing, BSA Singh expressed dissatisfaction with his response, which made the headmaster angry. In a fit of rage, Verma slammed a file on the table, tore important documents and suddenly pulled out his belt to beat the officer.

Police Action

The situation turned chaotic until other staff members present in the office intervened and managed to rescue the BSA. The headmaster was overpowered and later handed over to the police. Following the complaint filed by BSA Singh at Kotwali Nagar police station, a case was registered under relevant sections.

Police Responds

Sitapur police confirmed the arrest of the accused headmaster. “On the basis of the written complaint, an FIR has been lodged under appropriate sections. The accused is in custody and further action is being taken,” officials said.

Education Department Action

Meanwhile, the education department has suspended Verma with immediate effect. The BSA has also recommended termination of his services, calling the incident a serious breach of discipline and decorum.

