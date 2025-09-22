'Cops Chased, Attacked With Sticks': Bihar Workers Beat Police In Telangana's Suryapet Over Death Of Colleague; VIDEO

Bihar Workers Beat Police In Telangana's Suryapet Over Death Of Colleague (Screengrab) | X/TeluguScribe

Suryapet: Police personnel were allegedly attacked by workers from Bihar in Telangana's Suryapet district on Monday. The incident took place at Deccan Cement Factory situated in Palakaveedu Mandal.

According to Telugu Scribe, the workers were protesting over the death of their fellow labourer, demanding justice, when the police tried to disperse them. However, it led to clashes between the workers and cops.

Video Of The Incident:

The laborers attacking the police personnel were caught on camera. In a video, it could be seen that the workers were chasing the cops and were attacking them with sticks.

The protesters also hurled stone at cops. Two police vehicles were damaged in the clash. SO far there are no reports of any injuries.

According to the report, a worker was injured while working at the factory on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital in Miryalaguda. However, he died during treatment. After the death of the worker, his colleagues staged a protest. The police were called in to control the situation.

Cops Attacked In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi Earlier This Year:

A similar incident also took place in February this year in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were injured after being attacked by a mob of 40 to 50 people while investigating a POCSO case lodged at the Narpoli police station.

All the police personnel injured in the attack were posted at the Narpoli police station. The police stated that on February 18, a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly subjected to abusive language and obscene gestures by her neighbors. When her father confronted them, he was beaten up. Distressed by the incident, the girl consumed phenyl in an attempt to harm herself. She was rushed to IGM Hospital and later approached the police.

As the case falls under the POCSO Act, a police team was dispatched to Varahal Devi in Kamatghar to locate the accused. However, when officers inquired about their whereabouts, a crowd of 40 to 50 people gathered, leading to a heated argument. Suddenly, one person pelted a stone at the police, triggering a physical assault.