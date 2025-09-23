 DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: 195 Vacancies Announced At drdo.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Dates & How To Apply
DRDO has announced 195 apprentice vacancies at RCI Hyderabad for graduate, diploma, and ITI candidates. Applications open on September 27 and close on October 28, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 |

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025, with 195 vacancies for various apprentice roles under the Apprentices Act of 1961. For a one-year training period, these opportunities are open at the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Notification Release: September 22, 2025

Detailed Notification Release: September 27, 2025

Online Application Window Opens: September 27, 2025

Online Application Window Closes: October 28, 2025

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apprentices details

Graduate Apprentices: 40 positions

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 20 positions

ITI Trade Apprentices: 135 positions

Total Vacancies: 195

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentices: B.E./B.Tech degree in relevant fields such as Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, or Electronics Engineering.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Diploma in the above-mentioned engineering disciplines.

ITI Trade Apprentices: Completed ITI courses in Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Electronic Mechanic, Electrician, COPA, or Library Assistant.

Age Requirement: Minimum 18 years as on September 1, 2025 (with relaxations as per government rules).

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official DRDO website to access the apprenticeship application portal.

Step 2: Register by entering personal details such as name, date of birth, email, and phone number.

Step 3: Verify your mobile number and email using the OTP sent during registration.

Step 4: Log in using the provided application number and password to complete the application form.

Step 5: Fill in educational details, course preferences, and trade/discipline selection.

Step 6: Upload required documents, including educational certificates and identity proof.

Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable) through online modes like credit/debit card or e-wallet.

Step 8: Submit the application before the deadline and take a printout for future reference.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Shortlisting: Based on academic qualifications and relevant technical skills.

Document Verification: Submission of original educational certificates (ITI/Diploma/Degree) and identity proof.

Medical Test: Mandatory health check to ensure fitness and suitability for technical roles.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.

