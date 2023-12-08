APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Notification Out, Registrations Begin Dec 21 at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023. According to the notification, the registration process will begin on December 21 and the last date to register is January 1, 2024. The exam will be held for 897 posts left vacant in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Preliminary examination will be held on February 25, 2024. Meanwhile the Mains exam will be announced after the Prelims round.

What will be the selection process?

After the Mains examination, candidates will be short listed for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) on the basis of merit. No candidate shall be eligible for appointment to the posts falling under Group-II Services unless he/she qualifies the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).

The breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, age, community, educational qualifications and other information with instructions will be available on the Commission’s Website before December 21, 2023.

Check Notification Here

Steps to apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.